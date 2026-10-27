Halloween lands on a Saturday this year, so the whole weekend is fair game.

Whether you've got kids to wear out or a costume you spent way too much money on, here's where to go.

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Studt Farms is open every day but Monday through Halloween. Tuesday and Thursday are Family Nights with $10 admission. Friday runs 3 to 9 p.m., and Saturday goes 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

On Tuesday, Trick, Track, Treat turns Stocker Stadium into a costumed youth track meet at 5 p.m. Nothing burns off a sugar high in advance like a 50-yard dash in a dinosaur suit.

On Friday, Grand Villa on N. 15th Street hosts a Trunk-or-Treat starting at 3 p.m. Grown-ups can catch The Oxymorons Halloween Party at Warehouse25sixty-five at 7:30.

Saturday is stacked:

Halloween at Harley runs 9 to 5 at Teddy Morse's.

The Roice-Hurst dog costume Paw-ty is 11 to 2 at Whitewater Hill Vineyards.

Halloween Harvest #4 kicks off at 1 p.m. at Los Colonias Park.

Aliens & Outlaws, a Halloween EDM dance party, takes over Warehouse25sixty-five at 8 p.m.

Copeka Coffee's Halloween A-Go-Go 3 runs both Friday and Saturday nights.

If you want a real neighborhood scare, check out Nightmare on Elm Ave at 1920 Elm Ave. It's a free backyard haunted house, open 7 to 9 p.m. Friday and 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday. Somebody on Elm Avenue knew exactly what they were doing with that address.

Read More: Grand Junction Ghost Stories: Haunted Tunnels & Canyon Lore

Trick or Treat Street takes over downtown Fruita Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. Local businesses will be handing out candy, so wear a costume. They can tell who didn't try.

The downtown Candy Crawl is Saturday from 3 to 5 p.m. That's only a two-hour window, so don't roll in at 4:45 expecting the good stuff to still be there.

Main Street Trick or Treat runs Friday from 2 to 6 p.m., from 2nd to 7th Street. The first hour is just for kids 5 and under, so the little ones get first crack before the big kids show up.

While you're there, the Delta Cattle Women are turning a double-deck cattle trailer into a haunted house at Sissons Feed and Ranch. It's the only haunted house on this list that used to haul livestock.