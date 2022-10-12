One of Grand Junction’s Most Illustrious Buildings Is Up For Sale

For those who grew up in Grand Junction, Colorado, this commercial building was perceived as having a touch of "class." After 57 years of ups and downs, this building is on the market.

I was in this building barely a week ago, and let me tell you, following its remodel, the place is magnificent. Take a look and see for yourself.

Grand Junction's "Classy" Building at 2755 North Avenue

For the first few decades of its life, 2755 North Avenue was a bank. This would be an example of a building that looked precisely the way a bank should look. I'm being totally subjective when I say my childhood memories of this location held the belief the building contained great riches and priceless treasures. Put simply, it looked "wealthy," the way a bank should.

The Next Chapter for 2755 North Avenue

Then one day, the building was empty. It stayed empty for quite a while. This once prestigious bank building became home to thousands of pigeons.

A Bit of a Ta-Do Involving These Radio Stations

At one point, sometime in the early 2000s, these radio stations, KEKB, KMXY, KBKL, KKNN, and KEXO, were looking to acquire and move into this building at 2755 North Avenue. Blueprints were rolled out on the vacant counter just outside the JockPlex so we could all drool over them.

In the minds of the powers-that-be at the stations, this building offered everything we needed:

ample studio space

elevation - enough to get clean shots to our transmitter sites

a good, convenient central location for our contest winners and clients

Well, that plan fizzled, and our stations remained at our current location on Kennedy Avenue. Our general manager at the time was livid. From what I recall, the failure to obtain this property and relocate the stations was a major factor in the manager's decision to peace out.

A Recent Visit

I had the pleasure of visiting this building barely ten days ago. The musical group "Rock N' Swing" was hired to play an event at this site just two Saturdays ago. While there, we had a chance to tour the building. It really is an impressive place. Those responsible for its remodel did an amazing job.

This awesome building is currently on the market for $3,200,000. The listing states, "Property currently has a 5-year NNN lease in place so would make someone an excellent passive investment. Tenant is also open to potentially terminating the lease if Buyer wants to owner occupy."

