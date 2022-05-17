Two loveable dogs that were transferred from Texas to Colorado are ready to find a new home in Grand Junction.

Slowly but surely, the dogs in a group that came to Grand Junction from an animal shelter in Texas are finding new homes, but some are still waiting. Two of these dogs are being featured as pets of the week from Roice-Hurst Humane Society.

Mandy Is Overdue For A Home

Mandy is a 1-year-old shepherd mix who came from the shelter in Texas. She is a sweet dog, though a little shy at first. Once she considers you a friend, she'll be your shadow. Mandy seems to enjoy the company of other dogs and has done well around cats in a foster home. Mandy had been at the shelter in Texas since August of last year, so she is way overdue for a home.

Roice-Hurst Humane Society Roice-Hurst Humane Society loading...

Phil Has A Ton of Love and Cuddles to Give

Phil is a 9-year-old husky mix who came to Grand Junction from Texas. He loves to snuggle up but he also loves walks and gets super excited when you pull out the leash. Phil just needs a little time to get to know you and feel comfortable. He's done good with other dogs and children in his foster home and is a loving and fun companion.

Roice-Hurst Humane Society Roice-Hurst Humane Society loading...

Camy the Cat Is Affectionate and Talkative

Camy came to Roice-Hurst after living outdoors but clearly has lived with humans in the past. An affectionate and talkative 3-year-old kitty, Camy loves to lounge in the summer breeze and she is definitely ready for a home of her own.

Roice-Hurst Humane Society Roice-Hurst Humane Society loading...

Roice-Hurst is a Pet Pantry

Everybody knows that Roice-Hurst matches families with homeless pets, but did you know they are also a Pet Pantry for people in need? There are times when pet supplies and food really stretch the budget, and Roice-Hurst can help out when pet owners experience temporary financial challenges. You can visit the Pet Pantry at Roice Hurst from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday or call the shelter at 970-434-7337 for more information about the pantry or to arrange a meet and greet with one of today's featured pets.

26 Colorado Pets With Laugh-Out-Loud Funny Names on Petfinder