Western Colorado Fugitive Believed To Be Hiding In Grand Junction

Authorities in San Miguel County are searching for a Grand Junction area woman who is being named as a person of interest in an aggravated auto theft incident earlier this week.

Work Truck Stolen In Small Western Colorado Town

An auto theft was reported just before 3:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon at the Placerville Mercantile. Placerville is located on Highway 145 between Telluride and Norwood.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Pursuit Is Halted

Following the theft, deputies converged on the area in cooperation with other agencies. The vehicle was located by the Ridgway Marshall's Office on Highway 550 traveling toward Montrose. Law enforcement attempted to make a traffic stop but the suspect fled from the marshall. Because of public safety concerns, the pursuit was discontinued and it appeared the vehicle was heading toward Montrose.

San Miguel County Sheriff San Miguel County Sheriff loading...

Person of Interest May Be In Grand Junction

According to the San Miguel Sheriff's Office, it's believed that 31-year-old Codi Renee Bowers is from the Grand Junction area. They believe that Bowers and the stolen vehicle could be in Grand Junction.

San Miguel County Sheriff San Miguel County Sheriff loading...

Here's What the Stolen Truck Looks Like

The stolen vehicle is described as a 2005 white Chevrolet pickup truck with the Colorado license plate 082-MAC. The vehicle is a work truck with several tools inside.

San Miguel County Sheriff San Miguel County Sheriff loading...

Have You Seen This Woman Or This Truck?

The San Miguel County Sheriff is asking for the public's assistance in locating Miss Bowers. If you think you have seen this stolen truck or know her whereabouts you should contact the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office at 970-728-1911. If you so desire, you can remain anonymous. Investigators are obtaining an arrest warrant for the suspect.