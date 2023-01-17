Grand Junction Homeless Dog Finally Gets Adopted After 140 Days

Four times was a charm for a homeless dog in Grand Junction who had to wait a long time to find his forever home.

140 Days of Waiting

Karma is a 10-year-old dog that spent 140 days waiting to be adopted at Roice-Hurst Humane Society. Four times she was included in our pets of the week feature, but a loving home was elusive. It seemed hopeless. Happily, that has all changed.

Just a few days ago, when perhaps it seemed all hope was lost, Karma was finally adopted into a loving home. It's been a long time coming, and Karma is grateful for the volunteers and fosters that have helped her along this journey.

Karma's story had a happy ending. Maybe there's a happy ending for one of this week's featured pets from Roice-Hurst. You might be the perfect match for one of these homeless pets.

KIra Was Rescued From A Cruelty Situation

Kira is 8 years old but has not experienced the love she deserves from a kind, patient family. She was rescued from a cruelty situation with her two puppies and is ready to retire from motherhood. This sweet dog loves to cuddle and seems to get along with other dogs. She just needs some practice walking on a leash and some housetraining.

The Most Modelesque Dog In the Shelter

Rango is a handsome 4-year-old male pointer with floppy ears and kind brown eyes. He loves a good play session but can get carried away with excitement when off-leash. He's looking for an active family who can help him practice his recall and give him a loving home.

Relaxation Is A Top Priority For Mister

Mister's top goal in life is to just chill. He loves to curl up inside his cozy box and snooze. But, then he will emerge for some catnip, clicker training, ear scratches, or the occasional feather toy. Mister is hoping to find a calm, quiet home, and probably wouldn't mind sharing a home with another mild-mannered feline or two.

Are You Read To Adopt A Homeless Pet?

If you are interested in one of the pets of the week and would like to do a meet and greet, you can contact Roice-Hurst at 970-434-7337, or visit the shelter at 362 28 Road between noon and 4:00 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.