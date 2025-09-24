Colorado is starting the first week of fall with a stormy setup. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to stick around through Monday and into early Tuesday, and some storms could pack a punch with heavy rain, gusty winds, or even small hail.

The National Weather Service reports that a strong jet stream overhead and an approaching cold front are contributing to the unsettled weather.

What's the Rain Situation in Western Colorado?

Northern valleys, including places like Rangely, Craig, and Meeker, have already seen waves of showers overnight. As the front pushes south through the day, storms will hit more of western Colorado. Even mountain passes and backcountry areas will be at risk for bursts of heavy rain, so anyone traveling, hiking, or camping should be ready for sudden downpours.

While most of the rain will fall as showers and thunderstorms, the highest mountains could see their first light dusting of snow. It’s a reminder that fall is here and winter isn’t too far behind.

Looks Like Western Colorado Temperatures Could be Chilly

Temperatures today will hover around normal, but Tuesday will be noticeably cooler, dropping below average for much of the area. The good news is that drier air is expected to return quickly by Tuesday afternoon as the storm system shifts east. Sunshine and seasonable temperatures will make a comeback on Wednesday and Thursday.

For now, expect unsettled weather through Tuesday morning, then a quick rebound midweek before the next potential system arrives.

