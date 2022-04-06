Explore Colorado’s Ghost Resort of Inter-Laken

*WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

The Colorado Ghost Resort of Inter-Laken

Colorado has a rich history and because of this, there are numerous ghost towns throughout the state. However, just outside of Leadville, Colorado is what many refer to as a "ghost resort," a former mountain resort that once went by the name of Inter-Laken.

Location of Colorado's Inter-Laken Ghost Resort

The now-abandoned Inter-Laken resort is located outside of Leadville, Colorado right between Twin Lakes and the Centennial State's highest peak, Mt. Elbert.

When it was originally established in the 1800s, Inter-Laken was accessible by a road that has since been swallowed up by Twin Lakes leaving the only access nowadays in the form of a hiking trail and/or boat.

History of Inter-Laken Colorado

Inter-Laken was established as a mountain resort for tourists back in the 1800s. Because of the rising of the Twin Lakes' coastline, the buildings were picked up and moved to higher ground but that didn't stop the water from washing out the road later on.

The Inter-Laken resort offered lodging and boating for visitors and was also home to a cabin belonging to the Dexter family up until the patriarch's death in the late 1800s.

What is Still in Inter-Laken Colorado?

While most of the buildings still standing in Inter-Laken are closed to the public, there are still boat tours that take visitors to the abandoned resort as well as access to the Dexter cabin.

Take a Virtual Tour of Colorado's Inter-Laken Ghost Resort

