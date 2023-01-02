Early Obit: How One Radio Listener Would Remember Zane Mathews
Zane Mathews is not dead yet - but the time is coming sooner or later.
I'm Not Dead Yet, But Why Wait Until the Last Minute
Let me say right off the top. I have not died. I am as much alive as a guy my age can possibly be. A listener, perhaps in sad anticipation of my demise, wrote a news release about my death a few years ago and sent it to me. It was fairly amusing. I shared it back then, but I thought it would be good to pass it along to those who might have missed it the first time around.
Coffee, Golf, and Chicken Sandwiches
Chris is a listener from Glade Park who has gotten to know me pretty well over the years - just from listening to me talk on the radio. He knows how much I love drinking coffee, playing golf, eating spicy chicken sandwiches,(which I used to give away on the show) how I hate winter, and how much I despised doing "The World's Greatest Yard Sale" some 20 times over the years.
At some point, Chris realized I couldn't do a show without - at least once - saying "Are you kidding me?" And he's one of the few listeners who figured out I truly am the son of a preacher- just like the one in the popular Dusty Springfield song.