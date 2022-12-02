Is it Illegal to Not Dim Bright Lights While Driving in Colorado?

Have you ever wondered if it's illegal in Colorado for somebody to not dim their headlights for oncoming traffic?

We've all felt the irritation - and perhaps even rage- when we have been blinded by oncoming headlights that weren't dimmed. I'm pretty sure I'm not the only one who has voiced some choice words for an inconsiderate - or forgetful driver. Of course, nobody's perfect. Has anyone among us - at some point- failed to dim our headlights for oncoming traffic?

What Are the Guidelines For Dimming Headlights In Colorado?

According to the Colorado Driver Handbook, there are some specific guidelines that drivers should follow in regard to using their brights.

If you are driving with your high beam lights on or your low beam lights with fog lights on, you must dim them before coming within 500 feet of any oncoming vehicle so the oncoming driver is not blinded by the glare. When following another vehicle, you must use your low beam lights, with your fog lights off, if you are within 200 feet of the vehicle ahead of you.

Can You Go To Jail For Not Dimming Your Headlights In Colorado?

While you won't go to jail for not dimming your lights, you can be fined for the violation. In Colorado, the fine can range from $15 to $100, plus court costs and surcharges, plus a two-point assessment of your driver's license.

What To Do When Someone Doesn't Dim Their Lights In Colorado

The worst thing you can do when bright lights are approaching is to look directly into the light. Instead, you should focus on the white line on the right side of the road until the approaching car has gone past you. Something else you can do that can help visibility is to make sure your windshield is clean.

Don't Be "That Guy"

So now you know the law in Colorado about dimming your headlights on the highway. Not only is it illegal when you don't dim your headlights for oncoming traffic, but it also creates a dangerous situation. Bright headlights can be blinding and can be a hazard for you and other drivers, so don't be that person that forgets to dim their headlights during those nighttime drives.

