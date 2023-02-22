Denver Bronco Home From Hospital After Saving Kids From Drowning

Former Denver Bronco Peyton Hillis has been released from the hospital and is home recovering since having quite the scare last month while on vacation in Florida.

Back around New Year's, Hillis and his kids were playing in the ocean in Pensacola, Florida when the children began to drown, presumably from a rip current. Hillis managed to save them both before becoming incapacitated himself.

Lifeguards managed to get Hillis out of the water and perform lifesaving maneuvers on him before medics arrived. Hillis was then transported to the hospital via helicopter, while both his kids - thankfully - were unharmed and didn't require medical attention.

He then spent several weeks in the ICU with assistance from a ventilator as he slowly made his way out of recovery. He managed to be released from the hospital and return home about a month ago.

And now, for the first time since the incident, he has spoken out on Twitter, making a statement with the simple caption, "Thank you for all your love and prayers."

Hillis was drafted by Mike Shanahan and the Denver Broncos in 2008. He played for the Broncos, Browns, Chiefs, and Giants over the course of his career, before retiring in 2014.

Former Broncos Player Orlando Franklin Selling Cherry Hills Mansion for $9.9 Million The former Denver Broncos player is selling a stunning Cherry Hills mansion for $9.95 million.