We've all heard rustlings about NORAD, Cheyenne Mountain, and the veil of secrecy and intrigue that goes along with these places. Countless movies have depicted what some believe to be deep underground in one of the U.S. Government's most classified facilities, but how much of an idea does the general public have about what's really down there?

To answer that question, we'll take a look at some descriptions of the bunker from someone that has been in it and get an idea of what it really looks like down there.

The U.S. Government's Classified Nuclear Bunker is in Colorado

A man who used to work deep under Colorado Springs at what's known as Raven Rock, a deeply classified nuclear bunker built by the United States Government in the 1950s as a complex strategic plan for nuclear warfare, has done something very few people, if any, have done before: he has described what the underground facility looks like.

The man describes a sort of city 768 feet under the ground with the heaviest security you've ever heard of. There are supposedly five huge buildings at the end of a half-mile tunnel, all built upon springs to absorb a nuclear blast.

Each building has three stories, between 50 and 80 offices, and there are things like a cafeteria, medical facilities, and even a barbershop built into them.

In addition, the most restricted area of the bunker is the Presidential Suite which overlooks what's known as the "war room," which is supposedly an exact copy of the same room in the U.S. Pentagon.

Again, keep in mind that unless you have extremely high-security clearance, you're not going to be able to see this place, but VICE TV has taken the former employee's description and you can check out what Raven Rock might look like right here:

Is This What Colorado’s Classified Nuclear Bunker Looks Like? The U.S. Government built a secret nuclear bunker in Colorado back in the 1950s and while it’s totally classified, some claim to know what it looks like.

Check Out What's Under Colorado's Cheyenne Mountain Cheyenne Mountain in Colorado Springs has been called a 'fortress.' Take a glimpse into what really goes on down there.