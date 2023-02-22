Western Colorado Dream Home Features Amazing House, Incredible Views
When you combine an amazing house with incredible views in western Colorado, you've got a dream home that will capture your heart.
Which Is Better - the House or the Views?
When I saw this piece of real estate on Zillow, I was so excited, I just had to share it with some. I'm not sure which is better - the spectacular views or the house itself.
This dream home is located at 27067 Cactus Park Road, just outside of Cedaredge. With over 4,000 square feet of living space and 15 acres of land, the real estate listing on this property says it best - "Words can't describe everything that this property has to offer."
Everything In This House Seems Large
To start with, let's consider the house itself, a beautiful Adobe home with 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, remodeled bathrooms, and a large chef's kitchen. The high ceilings with huge log beams give this home a comfortable rustic feel with wide-open living.
Multiple Barns and ATV Trails
On the outside, you have three barns, a large garage, a secured dog-run area, and the always essential hot tub. Around the property are ATV trails, and amazing views 2 hours a day.
This home, built in 1998, has undergone extensive remodeling - and you'll see in the photos below how amazing the home looks inside and out. This property is being listed by Grand Mesa Real Estate Services.