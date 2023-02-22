A Colorado family has filed a lawsuit against a local sheriff's office in connection with a shooting captured on a police body cam.

Struggle With Police Leads To Fatal Shooting

The incident happened in February of last year when 32-year-old Richard Ward was fatally shot during a struggle with police. In the video you see police officers talking with Ward, who is sitting in the backseat of his mother's SUV. The conversation escalates until Ward is pulled from the vehicle and a struggle ensues on the ground. During that struggle, three shots were fired and Ward was fatally wounded.

The family was reportedly waiting on Ward's younger brother to get out of school in Pueblo West. Ward had gotten out of the vehicle to smoke a cigarette and then said he mistakenly got into the wrong car - and that's when police were called to the scene. The conversation with the police began calmly enough but grew in intensity when officers asked if he had any weapons. Ward acknowledged he might have a pocket knife.

Get our free mobile app

Police Cleared of Wrong-Doing

The Tenth Judicial District Attorney’s Office determined the use of force was justified and that the officers acted in self-defense. The man's family obviously feels differently.

Slain Man's Family Files Lawsuit

According to a report from 9 News, the man's family has filed a federal lawsuit against the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office. The family's attorney said, "the officers had no basis to believe Richard had committed any crime, and absolutely no basis to believe that Richard was a danger to them or anyone else.”

The police video is disturbing to watch and illustrates how quickly a calm situation can take a bad turn.

Report Names the 10 Most Dangerous Colorado Cities When it comes to the most unsafe cities in Colorado, here's how the rankings panned out. The violent crime and property crime rates were calculated per 1,000 residents.

According to Safewise, the crimes that Coloradans are most concerned with, are violent crimes, property crimes, package thefts, and gun violence. See the full list of Safewise's most dangerous and safest Colorado cities here