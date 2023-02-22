13 of the Best Grand Junction Restaurants for Gluten-Free Options

If you happen to be one of the unfortunate souls that deal with a gluten allergy or gluten sensitivity, you already know how terrible it can be. Everyone seems to have a different reaction to it, but whether it's a massive headache from a single bite of bread or becoming physically ill, it's no fun at all.

It seems like gluten sensitivity is affecting more and more people as time goes on, but luckily, there are plenty of restaurants in Grand Junction that accommodate those of us that deal with this cursed ailment and offer a wide variety of gluten-free options on their menus.

Restaurants in Grand Junction Colorado with Gluten-Free Options

According to TripAdvisor, there are quite a few restaurants that have been praised for having excellent gluten-free options on their menus. In fact, the list of the top restaurants that offer gluten-free options in the city is not that much different than the list of top restaurants in general.

Here are the top 13 restaurants in Grand Junction that offer gluten-free options according to TripAdvisor, along with their locations

1. Bin 707 Foodbar - 225 N 5th St # 105, Grand Junction, CO 81501

2. Café Sol - 420 Main St, Grand Junction, CO 81501

3. 626 on Rood - 626 Rood Ave, Grand Junction, CO 81501

4. Dream Café - 314 Main St, Grand Junction, CO 81501

5. Pablo’s Pizza - 319 Main St, Grand Junction, CO 81501

6. Spoons Bistro & Bakery - 3090 N 12th St, Grand Junction, CO 81506

7. Enzo’s Ristorante Italiano - 707 Horizon Dr, Grand Junction, CO 81506

8. Rockslide Restaurant & Brewery - 401 Main St, Grand Junction, CO 81501

9. The Ale House - 2531 N 12th St, Grand Junction, CO 81501

10. Tacoparty - 126 S 5th St, Grand Junction, CO 81501

11. Main Street Bagels - 559 Main St, Grand Junction, CO 81501

12. The Winery Restaurant - 642 Main St, Grand Junction, CO 81501

13. Kannah Creek Brewing Company - 1960 N 12th St, Grand Junction, CO 81501

Now that you know the top 13 restaurants in Grand Junction with gluten-free options

