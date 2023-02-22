This is How Many Times Grand Junction Has Forgotten Our Grocery Bags

We're over 50 days into the year 2023. How many times so far this year have you forgotten to take your reusable grocery bag with you when shopping in Grand Junction, Colorado?

Many of us are batting 1,000, in the wrong direction. Then again, a few Grand Junction shoppers were already in the habit of using their own bags long before the new year. Here's a look at how well we're doing in Grand Junction when it comes to remembering your reusable shopping bags.

Remember Your Reusable Bags In Grand Junction, Colorado

As of January 1, 2023, when Coloradoans (I've lived here so long I still say Coloradoans rather than Coloradans) go shopping, they have the option of providing their own reusable bags or forking over a dime to purchase a bag. Using a reusable bag is easy. Remembering to bring it is something else entirely.

A Red Letter Day

It finally happened. After only 51 days and a dozen trips to the store, I finally remembered to bring my reusable bag. Not to brag, but I feel like a champion. Prior to a few nights ago, I was also the guy you would see trying to balance an armload of loose groceries while digging for my car keys.

Back In The Habit

The habit of bringing your own bags to the store started picking up steam some time ago. Then along came the dumpster fire we now refer to as the year 2020. With it came the bundle of joy history will remember as the COVID pandemic. During the pandemic, if you brought your own reusable bags, the clerks at the store could not handle them. In other words, you had to bag your own groceries.

While I have no objections to bagging my own groceries, I fell out of the groove when it came to providing my own bags. Fast forward to February 2023, and like many, I may start to get my mojo back.

