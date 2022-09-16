World Record Set In Colorado Thanks to Adorable CAT Squad

Flying out through Denver's airport is a breeze, especially when free therapy is available from the cutest therapists around.

According to a press release from the Denver International Airport, the Canine Airport Therapy (CAT) Squad recently set a Guinness World Record.

What is the CAT Squad at Denver International Airport?

The Denver International Airport has a fantastic therapy animal program designed to make "traveling a little less ruff." The program allows guests to pet and snuggle a service animal in an effort to relieve anxiety and stress. The CAT squad is composed of more than 80 canines and 1 lone cat.

Each day the CAT squad makes its rounds through the airport delighting travelers and putting their minds at ease. Members of the CAT Squad volunteer their time with their handler to visit the airport at least three times per month.

You'll know who is a member of the CAT squad because they'll be wearing a vest that says "CATS Pet Me!" while their handler passes out personalized trading cards with a picture and fun facts.

How Did the CAT Squad in Denver Set a Guinness World Record?

The Denver CAT Squad will be featured in the Guinness World Records 2023 book as the ‘Largest Airport Therapy Animal Program’ with 87 members as of 2021.

Adam Millward, Managing Editor, Guinness World Records put it best, stating:

Whether it’s with a lick, a nuzzle or some amusing antics, our four-legged friends have an amazing ability to make us smile – even when we might be feeling stressed or anxious. The Canine Airport Therapy Squad at Denver Airport have taken this innate skill and run(a)way with it. It’s a pleasure to be able to recognize the hard-working dogs (and, of course, not to forget, Xeli the cat), as well as their owners, who selflessly give up their time to brighten the day of thousands of travelers every year.

Way to go team, you've made Colorado extremely proud!

