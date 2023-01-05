Check out Creepy Colorado Mansion that was once a Mortuary

Colorado is full of history, and some of these historic places have gone through many changes over the years. One such place was originally built in the early 1900s as a mansion, was converted into a mortuary, and is now an attraction.

Keep scrolling to learn about and take a tour of this creepy part of Colorado's history.

History of Colorado's Mansion turned Mortuary

The mansion is now called the Adams Mystery Playhouse and dates back to as early as 1908. For nearly three decades, the mansion was home to numerous families and servants.

It's said that the multiple families and servants shared bedrooms and every habitant of the home shared the same bathroom.

However, in 1934 the building was converted into a mortuary with a chapel, embalming areas, a casket showroom, and more. It was at this time that bedrooms were converted into things like small kitchens and offices as well.

The mortuary would operate out of the building, which is still located at 2406 Federal Boulevard in Denver, for over seventy years until it would be converted once again, this time into The Adams Mystery Playhouse.

Colorado's Adams Mystery Playhouse

For upwards of two decades, what was once the mortuary at 24th and Federal has been delighting and frightening guests as Adams Mystery Playhouse.

The mansion now hosts murder mystery dinners and other events while still keeping up the mystique of its rich history.

It's widely believed that the building is haunted, but the embalming areas have been replaced with a kitchen and restrooms for guests. However, you'll still likely run into a dead body or a skeleton while visiting the mansion, now they're just made out of plastic.

Take a virtual tour of Colorado's Adams Mystery Playhouse:

