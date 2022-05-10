Colorado Breweries Win Big At 2022 World Beer Cup Awards

Colorado is known as the state of craft beer for a reason and several local breweries showed out at the 2022 World Beer Cup Awards.

According to a press release from the 2022 World Beer Cup Awards, Colorado breweries brought home 22 awards ranging from bronze all the way up to gold!

Get our free mobile app

What are the World Beer Cup Awards?

The World Beer Cup Awards is the largest international commercial beer competition in the world. Typically the World Beer Cup Awards are scheduled every other year, but this is the first year that the competition has returned since the canceled awards in 2020.

“The World Beer Cup showcases the incredible breadth and talent of the global brewing community,” said Chris Swersey, competition director, World Beer Cup.

“Winning an award at this extremely competitive event symbolizes one of the greatest accomplishments in the art of brewing. Congratulations to this year’s winners on their outstanding achievements.”

When Are the Next World Beer Cup Awards?

The World Beer Cup Awards has officially announced that the event will no longer be held biennially but annually starting in 2023.

Starting in October 2022, brewery registration for the 2023 World Beer Cup will open. The awards will be presented on May 10, 2023, at the Craft Brewers Conference in Nashville, Tennessee,

Which Colorado Breweries Won at the 2022 World Beer Cup Awards?

With competition ranging from 57 countries, Colorado breweries held their own and brought home several medals to the official State of Craft Beer.

In fact, Fort Collins' Funkwerks brought home a silver medal for Oud Bruin in the Belgian-style sour ale category, marking their 4th consecutive win at the World Beer Cup Awards.

An average of 102 beers were entered per category making the competition very fierce.

Despite this, Colorado breweries continued to dominate and 11 Colorado breweries took home awards for the very first time. Denver's Ratio Beerworks was awarded a silver medal for its Dear You Saison and a bronze medal for its Bourbon Barrel-Aged Genius Wizard.

In addition, the popular Edgewater brewery Joyride took home a gold medal for its Ice Cutter Kölsch. Another Edgewater brewery, Barquentine won a silver medal for its Belgian pale ale, dubbed Sloan's Lake Yacht Club.

To see the complete list of winners at the 2022 World Beer Cup awards, click here.

Grand Junction Area Brewery Locations and Featured Beers Beer connoisseurs looking for a brewery in Grand Junction will appreciate all the delicious libations these breweries in Grand Junction offers.

Sample Colorado's Best: A Quick Guide to Denver's Local Breweries You'll need more than just a couple of days to visit the 75 to 80 local breweries in Denver, Colorado. Check out this quick guide to all the mile-high breweries, and see some of the special brews at each stop along the way.