Western Colorado is bracing for another round of wet and stormy weather.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch covering a wide area stretching from the Grand Valley to the San Juan Mountains and even into eastern Utah.

The watch goes into effect Thursday morning, September 11, and will last through Thursday evening.

Get our free mobile app

Colorado Burn Scars at High Risk of Flooding

Heavy rainfall from strong thunderstorms could trigger flash flooding, especially in areas scarred by recent wildfires.

Burn scars such as Deer Creek, Lee, Elk, South Rim, Turner Gulch, and Stoner Mesa are at higher risk since the soil in those locations can’t absorb water quickly.

That means even a short burst of rain could lead to dangerous debris flows, mudslides, or flooding along creeks and rivers.

Hazardous Weather Outlook for Western Colorado

The Hazardous Weather Outlook also highlights an unsettled period ahead. Storms are expected to fire up Wednesday afternoon, first over the mountains and then drifting into the valleys by evening.

Thunderstorms could continue overnight, bringing gusty winds, frequent lightning, small hail, and downpours.

Read More: When is the Best Time to See Fall Colors in Colorado?

By Thursday and Friday, a larger disturbance moves through the region, increasing storm coverage and boosting the potential for heavier rainfall. Some of these storms could even reach severe levels with strong winds and hail.

Conditions are expected to improve by the weekend, with isolated storms Saturday before drier weather returns Sunday.

For now, residents are urged to keep an eye on forecasts and be ready to move quickly if flash flood warnings are issued.

When Do Fall Colors Peak Around Colorado in 2025? Colorado’s fall colors don’t peak all at once; the show rolls across the state from the high mountains down to the plains. Use this guide to see when each region will hit its prime in 2025, so you can plan your perfect leaf-peeping trip. Gallery Credit: Tim Gray

Amazing Photos Showing Colorado's Brilliant Fall Colors We totally understand if you don't have the time --or want-- to head to the mountains to view Colorado's awesome fall colors. Don't worry, we got you. Gallery Credit: Tim Gray