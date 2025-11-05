Western Colorado stays on the warm and dry side a little while longer, with highs running 5 to 15 degrees above normal again on Thursday.

Sunshine and mild afternoons will continue to be the main theme across the Western Slope, even as high clouds drift in from the west ahead of our next pattern change.

Not Much, But Some Snow in the Colorado Mountains

A strong atmospheric river is slamming into the Pacific Northwest, but most of that moisture and energy stays well to our north.

What we’ll see here is mainly increasing cloud cover and a gradual pull of cooler air into the region. The mountains will be the first to experience this shift on Thursday, with light snow developing across the northern mountain ranges.

The Park Range and Elkhead Mountains are favored to pick up 1 to 2 inches, with perhaps a bit more above 10,000 feet. The Flat Tops and Gore Range may see a light dusting as well. Travel impacts look minimal, with any accumulation confined to the highest elevations.

Temperatures Will Dip Moving Into the Weekend

Temperatures cool slightly Thursday into Friday, but most areas will still run a few degrees above average. Another weak system brushes the northern mountains Friday night into early Saturday, once again bringing a quick round of light snow to the Park Range, generally 1 to 3 inches.

From there, high pressure builds back in, setting us up for warmer and drier conditions through the weekend and into next week. Daytime highs will climb back above seasonal averages, and the storm track shifts farther north, keeping most of Western Colorado quiet and mild as we move deeper into November.

