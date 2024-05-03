Options for Getting Around the US50 Closure in Colorado

The closure of Colorado's US 50 across the Blue Mesa Reservoir is still wrenching havoc for travelers and local traffic.

While there's no announced fix date, the Colorado Department of Transportation, contractors, and local officials are working together to provide short route options.

Local traffic can still use CR 26 on a limited basis, there are now more available route times available starting today (May 3, 2024.)

The travel times are as follows:

Morning Route Times

6:30 to 7 a.m. for westbound travel beginning at CO 149 and CR 26

7:30 to 8 a.m. for eastbound travel beginning at US 50 and CR 26

Afternoon Route Times

Noon to 12:30 p.m. for westbound travel beginning at CO 149 and CR 26 -

1 to 1:30 p.m. for eastbound travel beginning at US 50 and CR 26

Evening Route Times

6:30 to 7 p.m. for westbound travel beginning at CO 149 and CR 26

7:30 to 8 p.m. for eastbound travel beginning at US 50 and CR 26

8:30 to 9 p.m. for westbound travel beginning at CO 149 and CR 26.**Starting Friday, May 3

9:30 to 10 p.m. for eastbound travel beginning at US 50 and CR 26. **Starting Friday, May 3

CDOT reminds travelers that CR 26 is a high-mountain road not designed to handle the normal traffic levels of US 50.

Commercial vehicles 16,000 GVWR are required to use the longer routes around the closed section of US 50. That would be using I-70 for northern routes, or US 160 for southern routes. These routes add significant travel times but are the only options due to the remoteness of the closure.

If you're looking for up-to-date traffic alerts for the area, you should download COtrip app.

We'll update any information pertaining to the closure of US 50.

