If you were to travel from Province Town, Massachusetts to Bishop, California taking the historic route, you'd take US Hwy 6. The road zig-zags its way across the United States on a 3,207-mile route. This makes US Highway 6 the second-longest highway in the United States.

Along its winding journey, the highway cuts across all of Colorado from the northeast border with Nebraska to the far west end of the state's border with Utah.

US Hwy 6 Begins Its Colorado Journey in the Eastern Plains

Just outside of Holyoke, Colo. the Grand Army of the Republic --the name given to US 6-- enters Colorado from the neighboring state of Nebraska.

From there, it's pretty much a straight shot into Sterling, where it veers south along Hwy 76 through Camden where it joins the more major route of 76. It's from here, it's part of 76 until it gets to Commerce City.

Through Commerce City, it jigs and jags through Denver before starting its journey through the Rocky Mountains.

US Hwy 6 Mountainous Climb Through Colorado's Rocky Mountains

After leaving the Denver area, the highway begins its climb in elevation as it makes its way into Golden and begins to head west into the mountains.

Surrounded by high canyon walls, the highway meanders along Clear Creek exiting the canyon and joining with I-70.

Climbing higher and higher in elevation, it winds through the mountain towns of Idaho Springs, Georgetown, and Silverplume.

Just before Eisenhower Tunnel at Loveland Ski Area, US Hwy 6 departs from I-70 to Loveland Pass. On this route, you'll top out at 11,991 feet in elevation as it passes by the ski areas of Arapahoe Basin and Keystone. Then it skims the shores of Dillion Reservoir through Dillion into Silverthorne where it rejoins I-70.

Once reconnected with I-70, you'll venture passed some of Colorado's top-rated ski towns of Copper Mountain and Vail. This is when you start to descend into Colorado's "high desert" areas.

US Hwy 6 Decent Into Colorado's Western Slope

On the west side of Vail, you'll enter the Eagel-Vail area where the highway cuts off from I-70, follows the Eagle River through the towns of Edwards, Wolcott, and Eagle, and into Gypsum, where it reconnects with I-70.

This brings you into Dotsero and the beginning of Glenwood Canyon --some of the most beautiful views await as you begin to follow the Colorado River.

Just outside of Glenwood Springs, Hwy 6 cuts off I-70 and follows beside it through the towns of New Castle, Silt, and Rifle, once again reconnecting with I-70. You're now entering Colorado's Grand Valley.

In Parachute, it cuts off for a bit winding its way along the Colorado River before rejoining I-70 in De Beque. You'll wind your way through De Beque Canyon on your way to Clifton just outside of Grand Junction.

In Grand Junction, Hwy 6 turns into North Avenue as it cuts through town before turning into Hwy 6/50 on the east side of town and one of the city's main thoroughfares. Staying on 6/50 through the town of Fruita will keep you on the original route of Hwy 6 as it passes through the small towns of Loma and Mack.

US Hwy 6 finishes its Colorado journey winding through the desert landscape of the western part of the state before entering Utah.

