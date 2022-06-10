This Popular Colorado Trail Was Renamed After A Famous State Song

There's nothing like the rocky mountain high of living in one of the greatest states in America, Colorado!

According to a press release from the office of Governor Polis, the Mountain Lion Trail at Golden Gate Canyon State Park has officially been renamed to honor a legendary song here in the Centennial State.

Colorado Trail Gets New Name After Famous Song

It's been 50 years since the release of John Denver's hit song Rocky Mountain High and in honor of the famous song, Governor Polis has done something big!

"Here in Colorado, we’ve always known that our majestic mountains, our bright blue skies, our starlit nights, and our forest and streams were the stuff of legends - but John Denver made them the stuff of song lyrics too. And not just any lyrics, but world-famous lyrics that span genres and generations,” said Gov. Polis.

My parents took me to my first concert to see John Denver at Red Rocks in 1980 when I was five, and I danced in the aisles and our family continues dancing to this day to John Denver’s incredible music. As we continue to protect our environment and ensure Coloradans can thrive for generations to come, I am thrilled to commemorate the 50th anniversary of our state song Rocky Mountain High in such a meaningful way.

Rocky Mountain High is One of Colorado's State Songs

If you weren't aware, in 2007 a resolution was passed by the Colorado State Senate to make John Denver's Rocky Mountain High one of the state songs.

Where the Columbines Grow is the predecessor of Rocky Mountain High and remains one of Colorado's state songs.

If you've never heard the song before, take a listen. I'm sure you won't be disappointed.

