Colorado’s Tiniest Town Has a Population Only in Single Digits

Do you love small communities? Could you imagine living in a Colorado town with a year-round population of six? If so, this community in Yuma County is your cup of tea.

If small-town living suits your fancy, set a course for Laird, Colorado, just 2.74 miles west of the Colorado/Nebraska state line. You'll find a number of fascinating things waiting for you in this awesome small town.

Get our free mobile app

Colorado's Tiniest Town

According to the website Colorado Demographics, the bustling community of Laird, Colorado boasts a population of precisely six people as of the 2021 American Community Survey.

Laird, Colorado 1 Google Maps loading...

Are We Sure This Is The Smallest Town In Colorado?

The numbers presented here reflect the most recent data I could find. The website Colorado Demographics lists these communities as the least populated in Colorado as of the year 2021:

Matheson 25

Valdez 25

Guffey 24

Weston 23

Arapahoe 20

Towner 20

Sawpit 17

Bonanza 12

Lakeside 8

Conejos 7

Laird 6

You'll notice there are a total of 11 towns on this top ten list. The communities of Matheson and Valdez are tied with a population of 25.

A survey from 2017 shared by Out There Colorado listed Bonanza as the smallest town in Colorado with a population of 16. That was almost six years ago. With a population that small, if a family takes an extended vacation, the demographics can be drastically altered.

Laird, Colorado 2 Google Maps loading...

Laird, Colorado's Claim To Fame

You've heard the name Laird come up a time or two over the years. It just so happens, Laird has the lowest elevation of any community in Colorado. It rests at 3,402 feet.

Laird Colorado Map Google Maps loading...

As a matter of fact, Laird is just down the road from the lowest point in the state of Colorado. Just 7.43 miles from Laird you'll find the lowest point in Colorado, right on the Kansas state line, and not far from the Nebraska border. It can be found at the point where the Arikaree River crosses the Colorado/Kansas border at an elevation of 3,317 feet above sea level.

Laird, Colorado to Colorado's Lowest Point Google Maps / Canva loading...

Canva / Google Maps Canva / Google Maps loading...

What's Behind The Name?

According to Wikipedia, Laird has the name of James Laird, a Nebraska legislator.

How To Get To Laird, Colorado

Laird can be found 176 miles east of Denver. To get there, take I-76 E and US-34 E. Just before reaching Laird, you'll pass through Wray, Colorado, a town with the 163rd largest population in Colorado at 2,308 residents.

All 64 Colorado Counties Ranked By Size Smallest to Largest We're ranking Colorado counties by land area to determine the largest to smallest of all 64 counties in the state. Find out about the land area of each county and how many people live there by scrolling through the photo gallery below to find out which ones are really the biggest.

START SCROLLING: Small Colorado Towns Known for Big Things Colorado is full of towns and cities of all sizes. If you're on the front range, you have the majority of big populated cities. Move more towards the east and west, and these towns get smaller and smaller.

Just because some of these towns are populated by very few people, that doesn't mean they are not home to big things.

Let's take a look at these small Colorado towns known for big things.

