Look: Colorado Welcomes The Wallflowers to The Avalon Theatre

Fans of live music are excited to welcome Jakob Dylan and the Wallflowers to Grand Junction, Colorado, on Sunday, August 24th. Your favorite radio station has your chance to win tickets this week on our website and station app.

The Wallflowers have earned two Grammy awards and sold over 10 million albums since their 1992 debut. Don't miss them live in concert at Grand Junction's historic Avalon Theatre. Here's how to secure your tickets for the show.

The Wallflowers in Grand Junction

Wallflowers in Concert Photo by Joshua Lott, Getty Images loading...

Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.com and the Avalon Theatre box office. Ticket prices for this show range from $46 to $204.

Enter for a chance to win tickets below. Winners will be awarded a pair of general admission tickets for the show, which can be picked up at the Avalon Theatre Will Call window the night of the show.

Entry is open until Friday, April 11th at 5 pm. Winners will be contacted via phone/email the following Monday.

