High Flying Hot Air Balloons Take Off This Weekend in Telluride, Colorado

The 2022 Telluride Balloon Festival is coming this weekend to Telluride Town Park (weather permitting). Enjoy two days of high-flying balloons over the Telluride Valley, and the spectacular 'Main Street Glo' on Saturday evening (weather permitting).

The fun happens on June 4th and 5th with the balloon launches happening just after 6 a.m. on both days.

The 2022 Telluride Balloon Festival

Watch hot air balloons take flight from Telluride Town Park and float over the Telluride Valley this Saturday and Sunday. The fun starts early with better sailing conditions in the morning hours. The balloon flights are weather permitting. There is no cost to attend the festival and to watch the balloons take off.

What Is 'Main Street Glo' at the Telluride Balloon Festival?

Several Hot Air Balloons stay lit up at night to provide a unique setting for evenings at the festival. The glow from the hot air balloons lights up the festival as guests check out the vendors, shopping, and restaurants open during the festival.

The Telluride Balloon Festival Weekend Schedule

On Saturday, June 4th, balloons will begin to ascend from Telluride Town Park around 6:15 a.m. Later that evening, the Main Street Glo will begin around 8 p.m. with the Main Street Glo hot air balloons inflating around 8 p.m. Main Street Glo can be found on Colorado Avenue between Aspen and Willow streets.

On Sunday, June 5th, hot air balloons will rise up once again from Telluride Town Park around 6:15 a.m.

