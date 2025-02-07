OK. So dying may be an over-exaggeration, but this "hike" is not for the faint at heart.

If you're up for a challenging hike with breathtaking -- literally -- views of Telluride's Bridal Falls, Telluride itself, and the gorgeous box canyon surrounding the town, check out Telluride's Via Ferrata.

One of Colorado's Most-Terrifying Hikes

This hike isn't for those fraidy-cat! Since this hike is more scrambling and climbing it requires some specific gear. You'll need a climbing harness, via ferrata specific lanyard (shock absorbing,) three locking carabiners, and hiking shoes.

You'll also want to bring along some water and a snack for this two to three-hour traverse. After watching the above video, you'll probably say to yourself, "HECK, YES!" or "No. No. AND no!"

