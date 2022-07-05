A List of the Best Summer Getaways in Colorado

Colorado is not only one of the most beautiful states to spend time in, but the Centennial State has exceptional summers. The weather is mild, and the state is home to some of the most beautiful attractions in the country all year round.

Take a look at some of the best summer getaways in Colorado:

Colorado Summer Getaway in Glenwood Springs

Glenwood Springs is a beautiful town in Western Colorado known for attractions like the Glenwood Hot Springs Pool and the Glenwood Caverns Park. For lodging, TripAdvisor recommends Hotel Glenwood Springs and the top-rated restaurant is Riviera Scratch Kitchen.

Colorado Summer Getaway in Ouray

Ouray is a gorgeous small town on Colorado's Western Slope perfect for a summer getaway. Popular attractions include the Ouray Hot Springs Pool and a hike up Cascade Falls Park. For lodging, TripAdvisor recommends Ouray Riverside Resort and the top-rated restaurant is BrickHouse 737.

Colorado Summer Getaway in Carbondale

Just south of Glenwood Springs is the town of Carbondale which is home to attractions such as Penny Hot Springs and Crystal Mill. For lodging, TripAdvisor recommends Comfort Inn and Suites and the top-rated restaurant is Village Smithy Restaurant.

Colorado Summer Getaway in Loveland/Fort Collins

Fort Collins and Loveland are located roughly an hour north of Denver and are home to popular outdoor destinations such as Devil's Backbone and Horsetooth Mountain. For lodging, TripAdvisor recommends The Elizabeth Hotel, and the top-rated restaurant is Young's Cafe.

Colorado Summer Getaway in Durango

Durango is located in Colorado's southeast corner and is home to summer attractions like the Durango Silverton Train and Mild to Wild Rafting and Jeep Tours. For lodging, TripAdvisor recommends The Rochester Hotel, and the top-rated restaurant is Derailed Pour House.

Colorado Summer Getaway in Silverton

Silverton is a small Colorado town with a lot of history and attractions such as the Old Hundred Gold Mine as well as Ice Lakes. For lodging, TripAdvisor recommends The Wyman Hotel and the top-rated restaurant is Avalanche Brewing Co.

Colorado Summer Getaway in Manitou Springs

Manitou Springs is a small town just west of Colorado Springs with popular attractions such as the Manitou Penny Arcade and the Manitou Incline. For lodging, TripAdvisor recommends The Cliff House at Pikes Peak, and the top-rated restaurant is Jack Quinn’s Irish Pub & Restaurant.

Colorado Summer Getaway in Vail

Vail is a world-renowned ski town with plenty of fun things to do in the summer including a trip to Betty Ford Alpine Gardens and Vail's Epic Discovery. For lodging, TripAdvisor recommends The Sonnenalp, and the top-rated restaurant is The Swiss Chalet.

Colorado Summer Getaway in Estes Park

Estes Park is a popular Colorado mountain town perfect for a summer getaway with attractions such as The Stanley Hotel and a hidden gem known as Bird & Jim. For lodging, TripAdvisor recommends Murphy's Resort, and the top-rated restaurant is The Wild Rose Food and Spirits.

