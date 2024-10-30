A Grand Junction, Colo., high school student was hospitalized with kidney failure due to E. coli after eating a Quarter Pounder from McDonald's.

The E. coli outbreak at McDonald's around the country has been linked to 13 states, with the majority of cases reported in Colorado. In Mesa County Colorado, 18 cases have been reported with one death occurring.

According to Denver 7, 15-year-old Kamberlyn Bowler has been hospitalized with kidney failure. Bowler has a "go-to" order at McDonald's, a Quarter Pounder with extra pickles. The report states that she ate that meal twice between September and the beginning of October.

Bowler stated that she "couldn't walk, it hurt and it was scary."

The doctors at the hospital in Grand Junction found she was in acute kidney failure, and that they couldn't treat her locally so she was transported to the children's hospital in Aurora, Colo.

McDonald's confirmed that the E. coli came from the slivered onions on the Quarter Pounder that the Taylor Farms facility in Colorado Springs supplied. Taylor Farms has voluntarily recalled yellow onions due to the outbreak.

Kamberlyn's family has retained a lawyer who is also representing others who have been affected by the E. colo outbreak in Colorado.

