McDonald’s E. Coli Death Linked to Mesa County Colorado

McDonald's around the country have been hit by an E. Coli outbreak with the death of one customer coming from Mesa County Colorado.

The person who died from E. Coli in Mesa County has not been named but was described as being older with underlying conditions, according to ABC News in Denver.

The majority of the E. Coli cases in Colorado have also come from Mesa County with 18 of the 26 cases are reported. Other counties reporting cases are Arapahoe, Chaffee, El Paso, Gunnison, Larimer, Routt, Teller, and Weld.

What McDonald's Menu Item Caused the E. Coli Poisoning?

The cases have come from consuming Quarter Pounder burgers. Due to the fast-moving outbreak, McDonald's has pulled the Quarter Pounder from the Menu.

The outbreak has been reported in nine other states including Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Oregon, Utah, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

Officials are trying to determine if the outbreak was from the onions or beef patties in the burger.

Get our free mobile app

Symptoms of E. Coli fever, stomach cramps, and bloody diarrhea.

McDonald's states this is an isolated issue with just the Quarter Pounder and doesn't affect other menu items.

Mesa County health officials are interviewing residents who have tested positive for E. coli, and investigating specific restaurants in Mesa County, the health department said in a news release.

20 of the Best Hole in the Wall Restaurants in Colorado Colorado is full of great hole-in-the-wall restaurants, scroll through 20 of the best. Gallery Credit: Nate Wilde

20 Restaurants That Deserve To Be Most Famous in Grand Junction There are famous restaurants, and then there are restaurants that SHOULD be famous but aren't yet. What are your favorite restaurants in Grand Junction that should be famous? Is it a restaurant from days gone by, or one waiting to impress us right now? Open our station app to tell us your favorite restaurant so we can add it to the list below. Gallery Credit: Wesley Adams