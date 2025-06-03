We don't care how old you are, but a grilled cheese sandwich is the ultimate comfort food. Throw in a bowl of tomato soup and you have a meal.

We were searching for a sandwich for lunch and ran across a few different locations around Grand Junction where you can get a grilled cheese. The options may make you rethink your childhood favorite.

Grilled Cheese Isn't Just for Kids

We're not going to lie, there are nights when we don't want to cook, so we resort to grilled cheese and tomato soup. Sure, you could argue we're still cooking, but it's not the same. We just slap a few slices of cheese between two slices of bread and voila, dinner.

While we were searching for other sandwiches in the Valley, the options for grilled cheese piqued our interest. Especially when we saw the dedication to crafting a simple sandwich into a delicacy.

Grand Junction's Grilled Cheese Selections

The first place that caught our attention was the Little Pink Truck. According to their menu, they offer two grilled cheese options.

The first, Lumberjack Grilled Cheese. This not-so-simple grilled cheese has aged cheddar cheese, maple-glazed bacon, sliced Granny Smith apples, toasted to perfection. Um, yes, please.

Their other option is the Fourteener Grilled Cheese that features melted cheddar and mozzarella cheese, smoked ham, pulled pork, covered in Dijon mustard, and sliced dill pickles. We're sure that it lives up to its name and is a mountain of a grilled cheese.

Another food truck that just loves cheese, the Underdog Cheese, has three grilled cheeses to compete with GJ's cheesy competition.

There's their Standard Issue Grilled Cheese, which you may know as an original grilled cheese featuring aged cheddar and the "perfect amount of crispiness."

The Pepper Jack Pimento Grilled Cheese is a sandwich for the daring. According to their menu, this will "fortify your senses for a tasty assault from our Pepper Jack Pimento Grilled Cheese!" The pimento is trailer-made, and ready to add just enough spice for your tastebuds.

Their final cheesy goodness is the Kick Out The Jam. This slice of deliciousness is made with creamy brie, cheddar cheese, and a dollop of sweet jam --drool. All of this on sourdough makes it a grown-up sandwich.

Read More: Iconic Colorado Restaurants That Outlasted Time Itself

While we're on the search for the best grilled cheese in the Grand Valley, let us know if we missed any.

