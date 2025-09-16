We're in for a mixed bag of weather this week, with storms early on, cooler-than-average afternoons midweek, and a weekend warmup before another round of moisture tries to return.

Stormy Tuesday Into Wednesday for Western Colorado

We'll see some showers and thunderstorms across Western Colorado's high country on Tuesday, with activity spreading into the northern valleys and central mountains by evening. The National Weather Service reports that these storms may pack gusty winds, small hail, and bursts of heavy rain.

Get our free mobile app

A cold front dropping south through the area is helping fuel the activity. By Wednesday, storm coverage will decrease as the front pushes east. A few isolated storms may still pop up along the mountains. Temperatures will also dip noticeably in the northern valleys, while areas farther south will see only modest cooling.

Midweek Cooldown, Then a Shift into the Valleys

Behind Wednesday’s front, highs will sit near about 10 degrees below normal on Thursday, giving the region a crisp, early-fall feel. We should see some sunshine, though the high terrain could still see a stray shower.

By Friday, it all changes again. It is Colorado, after all; wait, and the weather will change. This means warmer afternoons return, with temperatures climbing back above seasonal averages by the weekend.

Weekend Outlook: More Moisture, But Uncertainty Lingers

Another push of moisture could sneak into western Colorado this weekend, but confidence is low on how widespread or impactful it will be. Some forecast models suggest just a few storms along the southern border, while others bring wetter conditions across a broader area.

If you're looking to see Colorado's beautiful fall colors, you'll want to know the dates they'll change. We have them for you.

Either way, the overall theme is a dry break midweek, followed by a warming trend and at least some chance of showers and storms returning by late weekend.

When Do Fall Colors Peak Around Colorado in 2025? Colorado’s fall colors don’t peak all at once; the show rolls across the state from the high mountains down to the plains. Use this guide to see when each region will hit its prime in 2025, so you can plan your perfect leaf-peeping trip. Gallery Credit: Tim Gray

Amazing Photos Showing Colorado's Brilliant Fall Colors We totally understand if you don't have the time --or want-- to head to the mountains to view Colorado's awesome fall colors. Don't worry, we got you. Gallery Credit: Tim Gray