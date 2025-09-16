Gusty Storms, Hail, and a Fall Cooldown Coming to Western Colorado
We're in for a mixed bag of weather this week, with storms early on, cooler-than-average afternoons midweek, and a weekend warmup before another round of moisture tries to return.
Stormy Tuesday Into Wednesday for Western Colorado
We'll see some showers and thunderstorms across Western Colorado's high country on Tuesday, with activity spreading into the northern valleys and central mountains by evening. The National Weather Service reports that these storms may pack gusty winds, small hail, and bursts of heavy rain.
A cold front dropping south through the area is helping fuel the activity. By Wednesday, storm coverage will decrease as the front pushes east. A few isolated storms may still pop up along the mountains. Temperatures will also dip noticeably in the northern valleys, while areas farther south will see only modest cooling.
Midweek Cooldown, Then a Shift into the Valleys
Behind Wednesday’s front, highs will sit near about 10 degrees below normal on Thursday, giving the region a crisp, early-fall feel. We should see some sunshine, though the high terrain could still see a stray shower.
By Friday, it all changes again. It is Colorado, after all; wait, and the weather will change. This means warmer afternoons return, with temperatures climbing back above seasonal averages by the weekend.
Weekend Outlook: More Moisture, But Uncertainty Lingers
Another push of moisture could sneak into western Colorado this weekend, but confidence is low on how widespread or impactful it will be. Some forecast models suggest just a few storms along the southern border, while others bring wetter conditions across a broader area.
If you're looking to see Colorado's beautiful fall colors, you'll want to know the dates they'll change. We have them for you.
Either way, the overall theme is a dry break midweek, followed by a warming trend and at least some chance of showers and storms returning by late weekend.
When Do Fall Colors Peak Around Colorado in 2025?
Gallery Credit: Tim Gray
Amazing Photos Showing Colorado's Brilliant Fall Colors
Gallery Credit: Tim Gray
13 Colorado Towns That Feature the Best Fall Colors
Gallery Credit: Tim Gray