Colorado's high elevation and lack of light pollution make it one of the best places to watch the starry skies.

If you're looking for some of the best locations to stargaze, we've got you covered.

What Makes Colorado an Awesome Place for Stargazing?

You can’t overlook the majestic mountains that blanket Colorado. At high elevations, the air is thin, which sharpens clarity and eliminates light distortion commonly found at lower altitudes.

The state's desert conditions significantly reduce humidity, resulting in fewer clouds compared to regions with higher moisture levels.

While Colorado boasts larger cities along the Front Range, much of the state remains unspoiled outside city limits. This sparse population ensures minimal light pollution, allowing stars to shine brilliantly in the night sky.

Without a doubt, Colorado stands out as a premier destination for avid stargazers.

Hot Tips for Stargazing in Colorado

Check the Moon Phase: The moon decisively transforms the skies into the darkest canvas, while a full moon brilliantly obscures some stars yet casts a stunning glow over the landscape.

Bring Layers: During summer, Colorado nights can get chilly, especially at higher elevations. Bring a blanket and extra layers for comfort.

Use Red Light: Boost your night vision effortlessly by utilizing a red flashlight or simply wrapping a standard flashlight in red cellophane. This small adjustment can significantly improve your visibility in the dark, making your nighttime activities safer and more enjoyable.

Plan Around Events: Discover the magic of the night sky by attending stargazing events at local parks! With telescopes and expert-guided tours, you’ll get an unforgettable experience. Visit the park websites to find out when these incredible events are happening!

