I’m always captivated by the breathtaking night skies in Colorado. So much so, that I normally give myself a crink in the neck looking up.

Even if you find yourself in a bigger city, it's typically just a short drive to escape the bright lights and discover serene locations with minimal light pollution.

Stargazers like me look forward to annual interstellar events.

What's Happening in the Starry Skies This Week in Colorado?

Beginning on Wednesday, April 16, and commencing on April 25, the Lyrid Meteor Shower will streak across the night sky. Peaking between April 21 and April 22, you'll have the chance to see up to 18 meteors per hour -- it could burst to 100 per hour during its peak.

The best viewing time will be sometime after midnight. You'll want one facing northeast, and have clear skies. You're in luck, too. Western Colorado is forecasted for nice weather and clear skies most of the week.

For a bonus night sky viewing opportunity, we might have the chance to see the Aurora Borealis -- more commonly known as the Northern Lights.

Keep your eyes peeled on Tuesday, April 15, and Wednesday, April 16. Solar wind interactions could be perfect for viewing in the higher elevations.

While it's not too common to see the Northern Lights this far south in the United States, it can happen. And if you've never seen them, they're an amazing sight to see.

Best Places to View the Night Sky in Western Colorado

While city light pollution isn't too bad in western Colorado, it's still there. You can drive a little way out in the desert north of Grand Junction and Fruita to find darker skies. The same goes for Montrose and Delta; just take a short drive, and you'll find some prime viewing locations.

If you're really up for an adventure, head up to the Grand Mesa, the Black Canyon of the Gunnison, or the Uncompagrhe Plateau. Any of these places will give you the darkest of dark skies.

