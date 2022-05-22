Book a Mountain Getaway at Colorado’s Solargon Airbnb

More and more trendy travelers are turning their backs on basic hotel rooms and instead opt for private abodes, found on websites like Airbnb and VRBO.

These vacation rentals provide unique and stylish settings to help create a memorable getaway for any occasion.

Stay Overnight at Colorado's Solargon Airbnb This tiny house in Hotchkiss, Colorado offers a secluded spot for couples or solo travelers to spend the night.