Awesome Satellite Images Show Colorado Almost Completely Covered In Snow
The National Weather Service just shared amazing satellite images of a snow-covered Colorado. When was the last time you saw the Centennial State almost completely covered in snow?
The two satellite images below were captured on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at 10:26 in the morning. With the exception of a few counties, the state is practically blanketed with awesome Colorado snow.
Snow Covering Colorado
One Facebook post reads, "Colorado Springs, Canyon City, and Pueblo were robbed!" Look at the maps below, and you'll see that with the exception of portions of Mesa, Delta, Montrose, and El Paso Counties, most of the state of Colorado is under snow.
The legend for this first map is:
- white = snow
- brown = bare ground
Another Perspective of Colorado
With the second satellite image, the colors indicate:
- red = snow
- green - bare
- purple = clouds
Question Regarding Lack Of Snow Around Pueblo
A question on Facebook asked why the Pueblo area received so little precipitation. The response from the US National Weather Service Pueblo Colorado read:
With this last storm, northwest downslope helped to diminish snowfall from Colorado Springs to Canon City to Pueblo and southwest of Pueblo.
The National Weather Service actually refers to this area as the "Pueblo Precipitation Doughnut Hole."
Snow Depth Across United States
The map below shows the overall snow depth for the contiguous United States for the date of January 23, 2023. Take a look at Colorado. Only a handful of states show as much coverage as Colorado, namely North Dakota, Iowa, and the New England states.
Average Snowpack Temperatures Around The United States
These areas with considerable snow cover aren't exactly toasty. The National Weather Service offers a map showing 24-hour average temperatures from around the country.
Colorado Snowpack As Of January 22, 2023
According to the Herald Times, Colorado's 2023 snowpack is at "above normal levels" in most basins.
Looking At The Week Ahead
The National Weather Service expects occasional light to moderate snow through mid-week in the high country.