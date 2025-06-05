We Asked Coloradans About Their Unwritten Rules, Here’s What They Said
Coloradans are a proud people. We know how to live and love to live in our own way.
Whether we're living in the fast lane, blowing down a ski run or bike trail as fast as we can. Or, we're living life a bit slower, taking our time meandering through the mountains or desert on our favorite hike, and we know what we like.
Whatever we're doing, we know there are rules to follow ... our own rules.
Coloradan Follow These Unwritten Rules on a Daily Basis
When people first move to Colorado --whether we like them moving here or not-- they notice a few things.
One, we love Colorado products. If it's made here, we'll support it. That's why so many people still wear Crocs here; they may not be the best-looking shoes, but they were created in Colorado.
We're also big fans of the outdoors. For most of us, it's why we live here.
Skiing and snowboarding? Yes please. Hiking? Name the trail. Hunting? All the seasons, please. Fishing? I love to get my line when in every lake and river.
You see where we're going with that. We. Love. The. Outdoors.
These are the Unwritten Rules Every Coloradan Follows
Just Don't Assume All Coloradans Live This Way
We're not trying to lump all Coloradans into one big group. We're not all the same.
There are a ton of stereotypes about Colorado that we want to put to bed. We're not all stoners. We're not all outdoors people, regardless of what we said above. Some of us are just couch potatoes.
If you come to Colorado, don't make these stereotypical mistakes.
10 Colorado Stereotypes We're Sick of Hearing About + Why We Hate Them
Did we miss anything from either of these lists? Let us know.