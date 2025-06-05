Coloradans are a proud people. We know how to live and love to live in our own way.

Whether we're living in the fast lane, blowing down a ski run or bike trail as fast as we can. Or, we're living life a bit slower, taking our time meandering through the mountains or desert on our favorite hike, and we know what we like.

Whatever we're doing, we know there are rules to follow ... our own rules.

Get our free mobile app

Coloradan Follow These Unwritten Rules on a Daily Basis

When people first move to Colorado --whether we like them moving here or not-- they notice a few things.

One, we love Colorado products. If it's made here, we'll support it. That's why so many people still wear Crocs here; they may not be the best-looking shoes, but they were created in Colorado.

We're also big fans of the outdoors. For most of us, it's why we live here.

Skiing and snowboarding? Yes please. Hiking? Name the trail. Hunting? All the seasons, please. Fishing? I love to get my line when in every lake and river.

You see where we're going with that. We. Love. The. Outdoors.

These are the Unwritten Rules Every Coloradan Follows There are a handful of "rules" you need to know before settling down in Colorado. These are rarely discussed in public. For the most part, they are simply known.

Some are quirky, others a bit fussy. There are things one needs to know when living in a geographically large state with high elevations, drastic temperature changes, and no tolerance for traffic. Gallery Credit: Waylon Jordan

Read More: Colorado’s Most Beautiful Hikes to Add to Your Bucket List

Just Don't Assume All Coloradans Live This Way

We're not trying to lump all Coloradans into one big group. We're not all the same.

There are a ton of stereotypes about Colorado that we want to put to bed. We're not all stoners. We're not all outdoors people, regardless of what we said above. Some of us are just couch potatoes.

If you come to Colorado, don't make these stereotypical mistakes.

10 Colorado Stereotypes We're Sick of Hearing About + Why We Hate Them We have all heard some sort of Colorado stereotype from friends or family.

Whether it is about being a hippie because marijuana is legal here, or an assumption that you ski or snowboard because you live here.

Most likely you've heard one or more of these and you'll probably agree with why we hate them.

Did we miss anything from either of these lists? Let us know.