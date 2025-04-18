I don't care who you are, we've all grabbed a rock or two from the ground and put them in our pockets. Maybe you were a kid at the time, or you're a rock-collecting adult, apparently, there are rules to follow.

If I remember correctly, the first time my mom came to visit in Colorado, she grabbed a couple of rocks to add to her growing collection. I poked fun because I always found it goofy that my mom collected rocks.

Is the perceived beauty of a rock worth adding a few pounds to your luggage? Not in my mind, but to my mom it was.

To this day, she still looks for the perfect rocks to take home with her.

Can My Mom Legally Take Rocks Home from Colorado?

I mean, I'm sure she's not gonna go to prison for grabbing some rock off the ground. That said, there are places she'd need to be careful.

OR! If there's a curse on Colorado's land --like there is in the Petrified Forest-- she'd want to be careful.

How Can I Legally Collect Rocks in Colorado? Collecting rocks can be fun - whether you are searching for precious stones and unique specimens or simply want to gather something for your yard. Here is an overview of important facts about rock collecting in Colorado - what every rockhound in the state should know.

So, I guess you can grab that pressure-treated sand if you want to carry its extra weight while hiking around. Just know the laws.

