It was a devastating day for a popular Colorado animal attraction.

On Tuesday, a fire destroyed the reptile barn at Colorado Gators Reptile Park near Alamosa. The fire was reported at about 4:30 a.m.

Rescue Animals Killed In Huge Fire

On their Facebook page, the Colorado Gator Farm said most of their rescue snakes, lizards, tortoises, parrots, and cats died in the fire that was reported early Tuesday morning. Three dwarf caimans along with several titles and tortoises were rescued by firefighters. The cause of the fire is under investigation and no other injuries were reported.

Animals Outside the Building Are Fine

The fire was contained to one large building and several alligators outside the building were not harmed by the fire. The Gator Farm says all of the other alligators and crocodiles outside that building are fine. The fish building was not damaged and the fish, turtles, and sharks are safe.

Financial Help Is Needed For Recovery

While a large number of animals were lost in the first, hundreds of animals remain that need to be taken care of. A GoFundMe account has already been established to help the park rebuild and recover. The goal is to raise $150,000. Any amount you can give would be appreciated.

What Happens Next For the Reptile Park?

The damage is extensive and the cleanup will take a while, but the gator farm says it will go on. " We are devastated. Prayers are appreciated. We will get through this."

Where Is the Reptile Park Located?

The Colorado Gators Reptile Park is located east of State Highway 17 and Alamosa County Road 109 between Hooper and Mosca - about 17 miles from Alamosa.

