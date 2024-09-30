Dearest, Colorado. Let's have a serious talk about taking your pets into stores and public spaces where they don't belong.

Trust me, I love my pets. I couldn't live without them. Don't tell my wife, but I'm pretty sure I love my dogs more than her --not really, babe, but it's a close match.

I'm not sure when it happened, but I've been seeing more and more people taking their everyday dogs into stores that explicitly say they can't be there. I know for a fact that your dog isn't a service dog. Even if you have a vest you purchased online.

Colorado Service Dogs are the Exception

Obviously, if you need or have an actual service dog, they're protected under the law. To be a service dog, they need to meet the following qualifications:

You need the dog because of a disability. Even if the disability can't be seen.

They're trained to do a task that YOU can not do.

They need to have obedience and good obedience at that.

They must be calm and not startled easily.

They need to be friendly. BUT, they shouldn't ever approach anyone without a command to do so.

These are just a few that make a dog a service dog. I know this because I was on the path to training one of my dogs as a service dog. Not because I needed one, but because a service dog is the most well-behaved dog you can have. Perfect when around the general public.

When I'm in a store, and see a dog with a service vest, I pay attention to how that dog acts. If it's wandering away from its handler, it's most likely not a service dog --there are rare occasions when a service dog might, but not regularly.

If your dog isn't certified as a service dog, then you don't need to take it to the store with you. Full stop.

Colorado Stores + Restaurants That Allow Your Pet Dogs

There are plenty of stores where you can take your pet. This is a great place to do everyday training. Home Depot, Lowes, Cabela's, most pet shops, etc.

If you're trying to get your pet used to people, traffic in a parking lot, and other distractions, this is where you need to go. So much is happening to test your dog's demeanor. It also helps you handle your dog in different situations.

I love seeing dogs in these stores. I know that the handler has the best intentions for their furry friend.

As I stated before, I'm not sure when people thought it was acceptable to take their dogs with them everywhere they go. Your little FiFi and Fido don't need to be pushed around in your shopping cart, or tugged around the grocery store getting all stressed out by the commotion.

I'll say this, it is OK to leave your dogs alone at home for a short period. It's actually good for them to have some freedom to make their own decisions --within reason.

You can @ me and call me a grumpy old man, I'm OK with that.

