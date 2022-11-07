The Ultimate Colorado National Parks and Monuments Road Trip
We're taking the ultimate road trip around the state of Colorado to visit all the National Parks and Monuments in our state. If you've ever dreamed of making this trip we are about to help you game plan.
We're gonna make a counter-clockwise loop around the state making 13 stops. Beginning in Grand Junction, we will loop all the way around the state and finish down in Montrose at the Black Canyon. We'll see all 4 National Parks and all 9 Colorado Monuments.
What are Colorado's National Monuments?
Colorado's nine National Monuments include:
- The Colorado National Monument
- The Dinosaur National Monument
- Hovenweep National Monument
- Browns Canyon National Monument
- Canyon of the Ancients National Monument
- Yucca House National Monument
- Chimney Rock National Monument
- Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument
- Camp Hale Continental - Divide National Monument
What are Colorado's National Parks?
Colorado's four National Parks include:
- Rocky Mountain National Park
- Mesa Verde National Park
- Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park
- Great Sand Dunes National Park
Which Parks and Monuments are Free to Visit?
The Monuments at Camp Hale, Browns Canyon, Yucca House, and Canyon of the Ancients do not require an admission fee. All four National Parks require an entry fee. You can purchase a pass for all National parks and Monuments and really save on entry fees by visiting the US Parks Pass site here.
Scroll on to check out each Park and Monument. We'll even help you out with some unique places to eat along the way, and some cool places to spend the night between stops.