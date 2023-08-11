By the Numbers: Men Versus Women in Colorado

Just how many men and women live in Colorado in 2023? How have these numbers changed since the 2010 census, and what kinds of things can we learn about Colorado from the data?

Scroll on to find out if there are more males or females in Colorado, what the largest age groups are, and which age groups are declining in our state.

Colorado's Male and Female Residents

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 5,814,672 people called Colorado home in 2021. That’s an increase of about 14% from population numbers back in 2010 when the total number of people living in Colorado was 5,047,539.

Colorado’s population ranks the state as the 21st most populated state in the USA. There were 2,940,907 males in Colorado last year and 2,871,162 females. There are about 69,745 more men than women living in Colorado.

In 2010, the male population in Colorado was 2,520,662, with the female population at 2,508,534. A difference of 12,128.

What are Colorado's Largest Age Groups?

The census data shows that the most populous age group in Colorado in 2021 was persons aged 25 to 54 with 1,667,944 residents. The smallest group was persons 18 to 24 at 564,194 residents. Female residents age 25-29 numbered just under 200,000 in 2010. By the end of 2021, the number of females in Colorado between the ages of 25 and 29 jumped to over 225,000 in 2021. Females age 30 and 34 numbered 175,000 in 2010 and grew to 250,000 by 2021.

The largest jump for males in Colorado was in the 30 to 34 age group. Numbering around 175,000 in 2010, the same group was up to 225,000 by 2021.

Colorado's Young and Old

Another interesting fact that comes from comparing 2010 to 2021 numbers is the decrease in young children and the increase in the number of residents 65+. In 2010, Colorado was home to just over 150,000 males and females between the ages of 0 and 4. By 2021 the number of children ages 0-4 in Colorado has fallen to around 140,000 for both males and females.

The share of population 65 and older increased in Colorado from 11% in 2010 to 15.1% in 2021

