Things Colorado Taught Me About Slowing Down

It was 20-some years ago that I first visited Colorado. One of my childhood friends was moving out here with a group of our friends who had moved a few years prior.

We arrived at night, so I really couldn't see much scenery until the morning. That's when I fell in love, like most of the transplants before me.

I did, however, have some family history in Colorado. My great-grandfather and his brother were photographers in Leadville in the early 1900s. I actually have one of their original tin-plate photographs of an elk drinking out of a lake.

Colorado Elk by BC Gray Tim Gray, Townsquare Media loading...

Life in the 'Fast Lane' Before Colorado

I've been in radio for 20 years. Before moving to Grand Junction, I worked with a group of stations in Flint, Michigan. While I was part of all the stations in the building, I gravitated to the Banana, the market's rock station.

I was never one the air, but I did help out doing remote broadcasts, working with the team on their website, and all-around just partying with them. We were a close family back in those days --pretty sure it was a Tuesday, but most days, too.

I not only partied like a rock star, but I partied with rock stars. I was constantly out and about doing whatever, whenever. I'm not bragging, but rather stating that l partied too much and I'm feeling it a bit these days.

While I wasn't from a big city, I did spend time in Flint, Detroit, and Detroit's surrounding suburbs. There, you had to deal with traffic, idiotic drivers, a-hole people, etc. You moved fast and got things done fast. Move, move, move, move, move, move. That's all it was.

Living the Partying Lifestyle Me, Neal Middleton of Royal Bliss and Maggie Meadows of Banana 101.5 (Photo by Tim Gray) loading...

I have always been a jittery person. Like my body is always vibrating, and I've always needed to be on the move. I never thought I'd be any different.

Life in Colorado, and Slowing Down a Bit

Moving to Colorado didn't instantly slow me down. I still thought I wanted to live that "rock star" life. It took a few years to start taking in my surroundings and live life a bit more slowly. (If you ask my wife, I didn't really slow down until she came into my life, but she needed to slow down, too. We'll get to that.)

I came to appreciate the "lack" of traffic in Grand Junction. To some --including me, now-- there's too much. I did have a touch of road rage in the beginning, but now, I drive to get to my destination, I'm not in a hurry, and I'll get there when I get there.

I take time to enjoy my surroundings --less the cars and trucks-- and remember why I moved here. I love what nature offers. I love "desert" life. I just love it here. I ignore, try to at least, the things that might upset me.

When my wife first moved here from Detroit, she still had that Detroit rage. "People can't drive." "Get out of my way." "What the eff!" It took her some time, but she slowed down ... for the most part.

I feel the thing that helped us both slow down was taking in all we could about Colorado. Enjoying small adventures in the wilderness. And just enjoying our togetherness. Something we all need to do.

Slowing Down in Colorado is Worth It

Despite things you may or may not like about the state of Colorado. It still has that charm that should put you at ease. Take in your surroundings. Get out and enjoy the slow life.

Don't let the state of affairs that is today's world bring you down. It's not worth it.

We all live in Colorado because we love the state. Whether you're a native or a transplant. Not you, California or Texas, go home! I kid. You're sorta welcome, too.

