If you're like me, you love a good legend. Colorado has been around long enough to capture the imagination of many.

There's plenty of history in the state to create stories of things knocking on walls, and people who have made an eerie name for themselves.

👇🏻Keep scrolling to read some of Colorado's best legends and lore.

What's in a Colorado Legend or Lore?

They're all just stories, right?!

Read More: The Ultimate Guide to Abandoned Places Around Colorado

Well, some are, sure.

Ill-timed death of loved ones, lead to stories helping mourners mend their sorrows. While other tales were created to keep children from venturing where they don't belong. You know the odd stories told you around a campfire or passed by a place you'd possibly like to explore.

Are Any of these Colorado Legends Trure?

You've probably heard of Alfred Packer. That's a true legend. What would you do if you were trapped in a blizzard high in the mountains starving? Maybe the same thing as Colorado's Cannibal.

Get our free mobile app

The possibility of Denver's Cheeseman Park being haunted is slim. It was indeed built over an old cemetery. 😳 Those poor dead people having people trampling over their graves would make any dead would want to haunt a place.

Anywho, keep scrolling to see some of our favorite tales from Colorado's Darkside.

Legends + Lore People Still Believe in Colorado Colorado's vast history has led to some of the craziest legends and lore. Scroll through some of our favorites. Gallery Credit: Tim Gray

10 of Colorado's Most Popular Myths and Legends If you are on the hunt for myths and legends the good news is you will not have to go far to find them in Colorado. All four corners of the state are filled with their own local legends and eerie encounters.