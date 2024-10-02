Coloradans Still Believe in These 13 Eerie Legends + Lore
If you're like me, you love a good legend. Colorado has been around long enough to capture the imagination of many.
There's plenty of history in the state to create stories of things knocking on walls, and people who have made an eerie name for themselves.
👇🏻Keep scrolling to read some of Colorado's best legends and lore.
What's in a Colorado Legend or Lore?
They're all just stories, right?!
Well, some are, sure.
Ill-timed death of loved ones, lead to stories helping mourners mend their sorrows. While other tales were created to keep children from venturing where they don't belong. You know the odd stories told you around a campfire or passed by a place you'd possibly like to explore.
Are Any of these Colorado Legends Trure?
You've probably heard of Alfred Packer. That's a true legend. What would you do if you were trapped in a blizzard high in the mountains starving? Maybe the same thing as Colorado's Cannibal.
The possibility of Denver's Cheeseman Park being haunted is slim. It was indeed built over an old cemetery. 😳 Those poor dead people having people trampling over their graves would make any dead would want to haunt a place.
Anywho, keep scrolling to see some of our favorite tales from Colorado's Darkside.
