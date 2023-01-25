Colorado-Inspired Baby Names You Should Seriously Consider
Are you expecting? Would you like to give your baby boy or girl a name that reflects their Colorado heritage? Here's a list of suggested baby names with ties to the Centennial State.
A challenge was put forth on the website Nameberry. The challenger asked participants to come up with Colorado-inspired names including cities, plants, wildlife, and popular activities. Here's a look at the suggestions.
A Challenge Right Out Of Colorado
A woman whose family has lived in Colorado for generations was searching for baby names with a tie to Colorado. She very wisely went to the website Nameberry for suggestions. She offered this challenge:
My family goes back for generations in Colorado and I’d like our child to have a name that reflects my CO roots. I’m open to all ideas, from cities to plants to wildlife to popular activities. Extra credit for anything mountain related or specific to Eagle County. - annabeth53
Tons Of Inspiration
In this case, the sky is the limit. There are some popular names to choose from such as Denver, Parker, Aspen, Aurora, Catherine, Elizabeth, and so on.
On the other hand, there is plenty of subject matter that doesn't always make the list of common baby names. Some might include common flowers, animals, varieties of rock, weather elements, or even geographic terms.
Variations On a Theme
When it comes to Colorado, many think of gold. From that word, one can come up with a number of variations:
- Golden
- Goldie
- Golda
- Kanchana (From Sanskrit roots, it means "golden")
- Chrysanth (golden flower)
Natural Features O'Plenty
By the time you take into account Colorado's amazing mountains, rivers, creeks, canyons, rock formations, minerals, and vegetation, you run out of reasons to use a common name. The list is almost endless.
With that, please check out the gallery below. These were all suggestions found at a baby name website. You may find them to be fairly clever. If nothing else, it offers serious food for thought for those who may be welcoming an addition to the family.