Western Colorado’s Weather for the 4th of July Weekend

Photo by Luis Graterol on Unsplash

If you're planning on traveling in Colorado for the 4th of July weekend, you'll want to be prepared.

Reports are saying that this weekend will be even busier than last year. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, traffic at the Eisenhower Tunnel in 2024 totalled 235,588 travelers.

You may want to plan your trip around the peak times of July 3 and July 4. Especially if you're taking weather into account.

What Does Colorado's Weather Look Like for the 4th of July Weekend?

According to the National Weather Service, on Thursday, July 3, there's a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 9 a.m. It will be partly sunny, with a high near 86, and the chance of precipitation is 50%.

Slow-moving storms lead to an increased heavy rain threat, as well as localized flash flooding concerns in prone areas.

For Independence Day, there's less chance of rain and thunderstorms at 10%. Temperatures will warm up from Thursday with a high near 93.

Western Colorado Will Really Heat Up Into the Next Week

Looking forward to next week, we'll see temperatures going back to normal. The Weather Channel has predictions of super-hot temps exceeding 100 degrees beginning Wednesday, July 9.

We know it's early, but if these predictions hold true, you'll want to find the best places to stay cool.

