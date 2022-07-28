Here’s Which Small Colorado Town is Getting A Big TV Makeover

There are probably plenty of things you wish you could fix about your city, but one Colorado town has been lucky enough to be chosen for a big renovation.

According to a press release from HGTV, the small town of Fort Morgan, Colorado has been picked as the location for the next season of Home Town Takeover.

Get our free mobile app

What is Home Town Takeover?

Home Town Takeover is a show on HGTV hosted by Ben and Erin Napier. The dynamic duo tasks themselves with renovating and revitalizing not just a single home or business, but the entire town.

The first season's location was Wetumpka, Alabama where they turned things right side up and left the town thriving. Now the couple has set their sights on Fort Morgan, but this time they're bringing in extra help and have teamed up with Dave and Jenny Marrs, the hosts of Fixer to Fabulous.

All About Fort Morgan, Colorado

Fort Morgan is a northeastern town in Colorado with a population of 11,597 according to the 2020 United States Census.

Fort Morgan is known for once being the hometown of big-band musician Glenn Miller. While the town has numerous options for entertainment like the I76 Speedway, Quail Dunes Golf Course, and performances and art galleries at the Center for Arts & Enrichment, Fort Morgan very much needs some revitalization.

Most tourists flock to Denver or Colorado Springs, but this takeover may be exactly what Fort Morgan needs to attract more people. The new season is set to air in early 2023.