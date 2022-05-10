Colorado's largest waterfall is named Bridal Veil Falls and is located near Telluride, Colorado. It's an amazing place that should be on your Colorado bucket list.

This is the tallest free-falling waterfall in the state with a captivating 365-foot-drop that is a fascinating sight to behold. Scroll on for a photo tour of the falls and to learn some fun things about them that you may or may not have known.

How to Find Bridal Veil Falls near Telluride, Colorado

Take Highway 50 from Grand Junction to the Million Dollar Highway in Montrose. Follow 550 to 145 to Telluride. You can't miss Bridal Veil Falls if you are traveling anywhere near Telluride. There are signs for it all over. To find the falls just pass through town on 145. The turn-off for the falls is about 10 miles beyond the town. The signs will lead you in.

What is the Elevation of Bridal Veil Falls in Telluride?

Other falls can claim to be larger, but you won't find many at an elevation of 10,279 feet. The water comes from the San Miguel River that flows through the San Juan Mountains and into Bridal Falls Creek and over the edge of the galls.

Hiking the Trail to Bridal Veil Falls near Telluride, Colorado

The falls are FREE to visit year-round although you may not be able to drive to the top or bottom of the falls in the winter months. The spring gondola at Telluride Station near Bridal Veil Falls opens around Memorial Day weekend at the end of May. Scroll through the photos below to check out the falls and the hiking trails you will absolutely love.

