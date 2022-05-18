Photos: Colorado’s High Park Fire Grows To Nearly 1,600 Acres

A wildfire in south-central Colorado has grown to nearly 1,600 acres, but containment is increasing.

High Park Fire Burns West of Cripple Creek

The High Park Fire, which started Thursday, May 12, continues to burn in Teller County, about 5 1/2 miles west of Cripple Creek. The Teller County Sheriff's Office issued evacuation orders and notices for several residential areas near the fire. The fire is approximately 25 miles north of the Canon City wild horse holding facility, but officials say the horses are not being threatened.

No Structures Lost So Far In High Park Fire

So far, the fire has burned just under 1,600 acres- about 2 1/2 square miles. Fortunately, no structures have been lost. Glen Lewis, a Fire Behavior Analyst with Rocky Mountain CIMT1 says the fire "isn't actively spreading at this point." He says weather conditions remain a challenge, but they "aren't as bad as they were."

Get our free mobile app

Containment of High Park Fire Increases

As of Tuesday evening, the High Park Fire was 69% contained. That figure represents great progress considering the containment figure was under 40% at the beginning of the day. Dan Dallas, the Incident Commander reported a little rain fell over the fire on Monday, but it was not significant. He says "fuels are critically dry, and the fire wants to grow in any direction, following slope, wind, and fuels."

Battling High Park Fire On the Ground and In the Air

Firefighting efforts have included numerous fire engines, water tenders, fire suppression modules, dozers, hand crews, and hot shots that are battling the fire on the ground. There is one Type 1 and two Type 2 helicopters, and one air attack platform supporting the effort with aerial observation and bucket drops. Air tankers are available, if necessary, but so far have not been assigned to the High Park Fire.

Highparkfire2022 via Facebook Highparkfire2022 via Facebook loading...

Highparkfire2022 via Facebook Highparkfire2022 via Facebook loading...

What Caused the High Park Fire?

A total of 279 firefighters are currently engaged in fire fighting efforts. The cause of the fire is reported to be unknown.

Highparkfire2022 via Facebook Highparkfire2022 via Facebook loading...

Here are All the Colorado Wildfires in 2022 We're keeping a running list of wildfires in Colorado in 2022. See the wildfires that crews around the state are dealing with this year. We sure appreciate our firefighters, first responders, forest rangers, and park rangers. Thank you for all you do.

Colorado's 20 Largest Wildfires of All Time Colorado's 20 largest wildfires have all taken place since the year 2000.