Colorado Has the Deepest Hot Springs in the World, and Other Fun Colorado Facts

Another day, another round of odd facts about the Centennial State!

Colorado is a wonderous place, full of outdoor adventure and without a shortage of beautiful things to see. Heck, I've seen a lot more beautiful scenery from my back yard since I've moved out here than I have in any other state I've ever been to. I will admit that a not-insignificant amount of that time was spent in Florida, which is flat and dull to look at unless you're on the beach (even then...it's just water). Still, I think the Colorado scenery is impressive. That's why I like it here.

Well, that may not actually be the case. As I've just discovered, it turns out that "Colorado" means "color red." So that might have something to do with it, since red is my favorite color. Probably not, but maybe!

Thanks to Uncover Colorado, I now know a whole lot more about Colorado than I probably should. Join me, then, as I unload some of that information onto you, so I can make more space in my brain for Street Fighter combos.

Our Waters Run Deep

As you may have guessed by the title, Colorado happens to be home to the deepest hot springs in the world. All of it, and that's a heck of title to hold. Thanks, Pagosa Springs!

Yes, the Mother Spring aquifier is over 1,000 feet deep. That's what feeds the Pagosa Springs, as well as the Healing Waters, the Springs and the Overlook! I tried to find who held the title of second, but apparently nobody is stepping up to claim it!

For comparison, since I couldn't find number two: the Yumoto Onsen hot spring in the town of Hakone in Japan promotes about 3.3 feet for their deepest hot spring. Yeah, that's the baths themselves, but the discrepancy is obvious.

America Gets it from Colorado

You may not know this, but America is not, in fact, the one that is beatiful. No, that distinction actually belongs to we lucky few who call Colorado our home!

Katherine Lee Bates, who wrote the song, "America the Beautiful," was actually inspired by the sights of Pike's Peek when she wrote the song. So, the next time someone starts to sing it at a ballgame or something, make sure you point that out to them. They'll love you for it!

Colorado Rules the Sky

If you have land that's over ten-thousand feet in the sky, it's likely here in the Centennial State! Colorado lays claim to about 75% of all land above ten-thousand feet. So, when the zombie apocalypse finally comes, you can take heart in knowing that we have so much space in the air here, that those zombies won't even be able to reach us. Hooray!

